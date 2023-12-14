11,000 secure jobs at employment fair in Varanasi

Over 11,000 people were offered jobs during the Sansad Employment Fair that concluded at ITI Karaundi here on Tuesday. As many as 318 companies and 20,587 men and women took part in the fair (For representation)

As many as 318 companies and 20,587 men and women took part in the fair that had taken off on December 9. As many as 11,707 people went back with job letters. Abhay Kumar Upadhyay was appointed as a team leader and will get ₹3,60,000 as his annual emolument. Dhruv Dubey will work as an HR executive at ₹3,00,000 per annum.

Rajya Sabha member Anil Aggarwal attended the employment fair on the concluding day.

“The picture of entire India is changing and Uttar Pradesh is playing a leading role. Under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, who is an MP from Kashi, India is developing very fast. Today India is the fifth largest economy in the world. It will soon become the third largest economy.”

Aggarwal claimed that many foreign investors wanted to set up their industrial units in the state.

District magistrate S Rajalingam said that those who could not get jobs at the fair would soon be getting another chance. MLC Ashwani Tyagi, former MLA Surendra Narayan Singh and chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal were also present