15 dead in 4 accidents in U.P.

At least 15 people were killed in four road accidents reported in the state on Friday and Saturday. While two of these incidents, which claimed eight lives, occurred on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the wee hours of Saturday, at least two more fatal accidents were reported in Prayagraj and Bahraich districts. (For representation)

On the expressway stretch near Nasirpur of Firozabad, at least five of the 27 people onboard a tourist coach were killed after the vehicle rammed a stationary vehicle, police said. Those in the tourist coach were returning from a pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrindavan to Lucknow.

Firozabad (Rural) superintendent of police Akhilesh Bhadauria said the coach driver, now in police custody, was under the influence of liquor when the accident occurred.

“Prima facie, it appears to be the negligence of the driver that caused the accident,” he added. Most other passengers received minor injuries in the mishap.

In the second mishap on the expressway, three out of five people onboard a car were killed after it spiraled out of control and collided with a truck in the Kakori area. The two other passengers were injured rushed to a nearby hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Omvir Singh stated, “The five individuals were traveling from Farukhabad district to Lucknow when the accident occurred. The two passengers who survived the accident were found in an unconscious condition and were immediately taken to a private hospital in Lucknow.”

In Bahraich, four of a family died in a motorcycle accident on Bahraich-Nanpara road under Risia police station area in Bahraich on Saturday morning, said the police. Additional superintendent of police Ramanand Kushwaha said Gulab Chand Chauhan, 25, was going to Nanpara with his mother and two sons on a motorcycle when it collided head on with a truck near Godni Basahi village under the same police station area.

The ASP added Gulab’s mother and his 12-year-old son were killed on the spot. Police said the truck driver managed to run away after the accident.

In Prayagraj, three, including a 10-year-old boy, of seven people injured in a collision between a car and a parked truck on Friday have died. All seven, who were relatives, were returning from Ayodhya when the car crashed into the truck on the highway in the Jogapur area, around 32 km away from Prayagraj city.

Shivanshu alias Golu, 10, had died while being rushed to a hospital. On Saturday, Shailendra Kumar Gupta (45) and his wife Kamlesh Devi (40), who hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, died during treatment at a private hospital. The four other passengers were still undergoing treatment.