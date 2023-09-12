2024 Lok Sabha polls: Bahujan Samaj Party to include members in booth committees

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to include upper caste members in its booth committees to win their support in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Along with Dalits, OBCs and Muslims, the upper caste community will be included in the booth committees that is working at the grass root level to strengthen the support base of the party before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, says Party’s state unit president Vishwanath Pal. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Party’s state unit president Vishwanath Pal said, “To regain the lost ground in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP is working on the 2007 assembly election strategy when the party formed majority government. At that time, the BSP had gone it alone in the assembly election. Though considered a Dalit-based party, we got the support of all the communities— Dalits, OBCs, Muslims and upper castes in the 2007 assembly election.”

“Again, the BSP has decided to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. So, we have decided to adopt the 2007 assembly election tactics to win the election. Along with Dalits, OBCs and Muslims, the upper caste community will be included in the booth committees that is working at the grass root level to strengthen the support base of the party before the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he added.

“The upper caste voters namely Brahmins, Rajputs, Kayastha, Vaishya and Bhumihars had played an important role in the victory of the BSP in the 2007 assembly election. We are working to get the support of the upper castes in the 2024 election as well,” Pal added.

“To gear up the cadre for the Lok Sabha election, the BSP is holding one meeting daily in one assembly segment. Along with senior state unit party leaders, Vidhan Sabha in-charge, district president and local leaders attend the meeting,” he said.

“The BSP has decided to highlight the development projects and welfare schemes launched under the four term BSP government in U.P. The party workers and supporters are informed about the schemes launched for the welfare of the various communities in the meetings. The BSP has decided to hold the meetings in villages,” Pal said.

