‘250 Japanese firms to explore investment opportunities in UP’

Deputy governor of Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, Ko Osada on Wednesday said 250 CEOs from Japan will visit Uttar Pradesh to explore investment opportunities in the state. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets with Deputy Governor of Yamanashi, Japan, Ko Osada, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Yogi Adityanath X)

Ko Osada stated this while paying a courtesy visit to chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence here on Wednesday. Yogi and Osada discussed four key areas, including investment opportunities at the meeting.

“Around 250 CEOs from Japan will visit Uttar Pradesh to explore potential investment opportunities. The Japanese delegation will assess the state’s investment prospects, driven by its strong law and order, good governance, and rapid economic growth. This initiative will also create significant employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh,” said Ko Osada.

He further emphasised his commitment to strengthening friendly relations between Yamanashi and Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press release a key focus of the discussions between them was green hydrogen. It was felt that a pact between UP and Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture will drive green hydrogen initiatives, including a centre of excellence, with Japanese technology at its core. Discussions were also held on organising an international seminar that would bring together global experts and stakeholders in hydrogen technology. Yamanashi University will also offer students from Uttar Pradesh the opportunity to study industrial technology in the field of green hydrogen.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s vast tourism potential, Ko Osada said, “The Buddhist Circuit plays a crucial role in enhancing Japanese tourism in the state. A large number of devotees and tourists from Japan are keen to visit significant Buddhist sites such as Sarnath, Kushinagar, and Shravasti. Efforts will also be made to encourage people from Yamanashi Prefecture to visit these sacred places.”

Yogi Adityanath and Ko Osada also held discussions on employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh in Japan, particularly in Yamanashi Prefecture. An emphasis was laid on ensuring that young professionals from Uttar Pradesh would be equipped with the necessary Japanese language proficiency and specialized skills before being sent for employment opportunities in Japan. Additionally, Ko Osada said that Yamanashi Prefecture would offer scholarships to students pursuing studies in the region.