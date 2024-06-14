 5 killed, six injured in accident near Sonbhadra border - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
5 killed, six injured in accident near Sonbhadra border

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 14, 2024 08:59 PM IST

Mishap occurred under Banshidhar Nagar police area in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district sharing boundary with U.P.’s Sonbhadra

Five people were killed and six others sustained injuries when an auto collided with a truck near Palhe village of Banshidhar Nagar police station area in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district sharing boundary with Sonbhadra district’s Wyndhamganj early on Friday, police said. The mishap occurred 14 km off the Sonbhadra-Jharkhand border, they added.

All the injured were being treated at Sadar Hospital, Garhwa, in Jharkhand, police said. (For Representation)
The victims had left Siliyatongar village to catch Shaktipunj Express from Nagar Untari railway station when a truck coming from the front hit their auto near Jatpura village. The auto overturned and went under a bridge. On getting information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital.

As per the police, the deceased were identified as Bimalesh Kumar Kanaujia, 42, of Mahuli village in Wyndhamganj of Sonbhadra, and Jharkhand’s Siliyatonkar village’s Arun Bhuiyan, 30, Bikesh Bhuiyan, 20, Raja Kumar, 21and Rajkumar Bhuiyan, 53. All the injured were being treated at Sadar Hospital, Garhwa, in Jharkhand, the police added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 5 killed, six injured in accident near Sonbhadra border
Friday, June 14, 2024
