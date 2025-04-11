75 private schools in Lucknow showing laxity in RTE admission

As many as 75 private schools in the district have been identified which are showing laxity in giving admission to poor children under Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE) Act, 2009. These facts came to light at a review meeting of RTE held at Collectorate hall on Friday. To ensure 100% admission, a team has been formed by engaging block education officers along with all city magistrates. (For Representation)

“Around 18,000 underprivileged children have been allotted admission in private schools for the academic session 2025-26 under RTE Act through four lotteries. Out of them, around 8000 children have been admitted,” said Lucknow basic shiksha adhikari Ram Pravesh at a meeting chaired by district magistrate Vishak G.

The DM had directed all the additional city magistrates to form a team and jointly with block education officers ensure monitoring of admission of children in all such schools.

To ensure 100% admission, a team has been formed by engaging block education officers along with all the city magistrates. The DM has directed that all the officers engaged in the said team should coordinate with the schools and get the admission completed.

All block education officers will take the list of schools in their respective areas where there is a problem in admission and will monitor them with the additional city magistrates and ensure admission.

The Lucknow DM directed that the work done by the additional city magistrate will be reviewed by the additional district magistrate (civil supply).

Chief development officer Ajay Jain; ADM (civil supply) Jyoti Gautam; BSA Ram Pravesh, all city magistrates and all block education officers were present in the meeting.