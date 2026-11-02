93 skill training providers in UP get show-cause notices over zero progress

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) has issued show-cause notices to 93 training providers for failing to start skill development programmes despite being allocated targets for 2026-27. Of these, 62 centres have remained inactive for three consecutive years, while another 31 reported zero progress in six months. For representation only (Sourced)

The centres were allocated targets on April 1 to provide short-term training to youths aged 14-35 but failed to commence operations.

“There is no point in having registered as a skill training partner and then remaining inactive. Hence, a show-cause notice was served on them,” said Kapil Dev Agrawal, minister of state (independent charge) for vocational education and skill development.

In a notice dated October 30, UPSDM director Pulkit Khare termed the prolonged inactivity contrary to the institutions’ contractual obligations and the mission’s objectives.

The providers have been given seven working days to submit written explanations to the mission headquarters. The notice warned that unsatisfactory replies or failure to respond would invite one-sided action.

The list includes government and private institutions registered under start-up, long-term placement training provider (LPTP) and government training provider (GTP) categories.

The UPSDM aims to train youths aged 14-35 for wage and self-employment, with a preferred placement target of 70% of trained candidates.