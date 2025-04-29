A poll promise that Rae Bareli MP will keep with his Amethi visit

When Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins his visit to Rae Bareli and Amethi on Tuesday, he will probably be keeping one of the promises he made in the 2024 general election that he will give equal treatment to both the Lok Sabha constituencies. Rahul Gandhi proposes to visit Amethi on April 30 after winding up his visit to Rae Bareli. (HT file)

Rahul Gandhi proposes to visit Amethi on Wednesday after winding up his visit to Rae Bareli beginning Tuesday. Both Rae Bareli and Amethi were considered the bastions of Nehru-Gandhi family till he lost Amethi to Smriti Irani in 2019.

As Rahul Gandhi, who has represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat thrice in 2004, 2009 and 2014, decided to shift to Rae Bareli and field family loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi against then Union minister Smriti Irani in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he promised that he will treat both Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats alike. The Congress won both the seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Yes, Rahul Gandhi is giving equal treatment to both the Lok Sabha seats. When he came to Rae Bareli on a thanksgiving visit, he thanked the people of both the constituencies. He has been meeting the people of both the constituencies alike during his visits to Rae Bareli in the past and this time he is visiting Amethi too,” said Congress MLC Deepak Singh.

The Amethi Congress is also equally enthused as preparations are afoot for Rahul Gandhi’s visit. “This is the first visit of Rahul Gandhi to Amethi after 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He will be attending two programmes in Amethi this time,” said Amethi District Congress Committee president Pradeep Singhal. “Amethi MP KL Sharma has already reached the constituency,” he added.

Besides visiting ordnance factory project at Korwa, Amethi, Rahul Gandhi proposes to inaugurate an open-heart surgery operation theatre at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Munshiganj, Amethi.

The ordnance factory project facility is for production of AK-203 assault rifles, a Kalashnikov variant, as part of Indo-Russian joint venture. Rahul Gandhi will also pay a visit to Indira Gandhi Nursing College at Munshiganj in the constituency.

In Rae Bareli, he will be inaugurating a solar roof plant and electric charging station on Tuesday. The Congress MP will unveil a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at Civil Lines, Rae Bareli, and attend a meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at Bachat Bhawan, Rae Bareli.

He will also visit the rail coach factory at Lalganj, Rae Bareli. On Wednesday, before leaving for Amethi, he will meet Congress workers at Bhuemau Guest House.