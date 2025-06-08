AAP alleges fertiliser shortage in U.P. cooperative societies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday raised concerns over the shortage of DAP and urea fertilisers in more than half of the cooperative societies across Uttar Pradesh. Vanshraj Dubey, the AAP’s spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh, flayed the state government for its “failure to address the issue”. He alleged that the government’s inaction was a clear example of its anti-farmer stance. AAP spokesperson Vanshraj Dubey was talking to media persons in Lucknow on June 8. (Sourced)

“More than 50% of cooperative societies in the state are facing a severe shortage of DAP and urea fertilisers,” Dubey claimed while talking to media persons. “The government has failed to take adequate measures to address the crisis, despite repeated complaints from farmers,” he alleged.

The party has demanded immediate review of fertiliser supply, action against responsible officials and transparent distribution of fertilisers.

Party workers’ 2-day meet in Barabanki

Vinay Patel, AAP chief for Ayodhya region, on Sunday said a two-day conference of party workers of the Ayodhya region will be organised in Barabanki district from June 10. Sanjay Singh, AAP’s state in charge and Rajya Sabha MP, will be the chief guest at the event.

The party has already organised similar programmes in Meerut and Firozabad in western Uttar Pradesh and in Brij province. A training camp will also be organised for party’s office-bearers of Ayodhya region, including block, assembly, and district committee members from 11 districts, on June 11. The AAP aims to strengthen its organisation in Uttar Pradesh through regional conferences and training camps.