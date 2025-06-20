After standoff with DM, Kanpur chief medical officer suspended

Following a high-profile bureaucratic standoff, the state government has suspended Kanpur’s chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Hari Dutt Nemi who was embroiled in months of tension with district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh. Dr Hari Dutt Nemi who was suspended as Kanpur CMO (FILE PHOTO)

The suspension order also attaches Dr Nemi to the state headquarters and initiates a departmental inquiry into alleged irregularities in the appointment of doctors, as well as procedural and administrative lapses. Dr Nemi has said he will challenge his suspension in court.

Dr Udaynath, additional CMO from Shravasti, has been appointed as the new Kanpur CMO.

The administrative action comes a day after Hindustan Times prominently featured the controversy.

The state government has cited three key grounds for Dr Nemi’s suspension: failure to publish recruitment notices on the National Health Mission’s website, delay in releasing interview results despite specific directives, and relieving a senior finance officer from statutory responsibilities in violation of protocol.

After his suspension, Dr Nemi sent a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and held a press conference.

During the press conference, he alleged caste-based discrimination and extortion demands by the district magistrate. He claimed that the DM was angered when he refused to reverse the transfer of Dr Subodh Prakash Yadav—an ACMO accused of corruption and political bias—and that he was repeatedly humiliated for being a Dalit.

“The DM told me I lacked intelligence, could not understand the system, and didn’t know how to earn money,” Dr Nemi alleged during the press conference.

Reacting to Dr Nemi’s allegations, district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said that publicly criticising an official suspension order and levelling baseless allegations against fellow officers amounts to gross indiscipline. He also said all relevant facts have been communicated to the competent authority and that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with procedure.

The tensions reportedly began on February 5, 2025, when the DM conducted a surprise inspection at the CMO’s office and found 34 employees absent, prompting a public reprimand and salary deductions. Since then, administrative hostilities intensified, with mutual accusations of insubordination and corruption.

One of the most serious allegations levelled by Dr Nemi is that the DM pressured him to clear a payment of over ₹1.6 crore to JM Pharma—a firm reportedly chargesheeted by the CBI. The CMO claimed to have resisted the order, citing a 125-page departmental report and a warning letter issued by the senior finance officer.

The controversy soon spiralled. While a section of BJP MLAs from Kanpur had reportedly expressed support for Dr Nemi, others wrote to the chief minister demanding his immediate removal on grounds of alleged irregularities and insubordination.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had also publicly taken a jibe over the issue.

Audio recordings purportedly featuring Dr Nemi and his driver had also surfaced. In one clip, Dr Nemi was heard criticising the DM in strong language.