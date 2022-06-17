AirAsia to start daily flights from Lucknow from Aug 5

AirAsia India will start direct daily flights connecting Lucknow to Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Mumbai from August 5.

The fares are starting from ₹4,064 and booking is open on all major channels, said a press release from the company.

The airline will also be connecting Lucknow through convenient one-stop itineraries to other stations on its network such as Srinagar, Cochin, Hyderabad, Guwahati and others in the days to come, read the press release.

The company would be operating 112 weekly direct flights to Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Mumbai from Lucknow.