Allahabad HC seeks state’s response on funds to NGOs running juvenile homes

A division bench comprising justice Rajan Roy and justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order recently on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Anoop Gupta in 2008, seeking directives for betterment of the juvenile shelter homes in the state. The petitioner also requested proper funds for the smooth running of the shelter homes.

The funds are to be paid to NGOs-run homes in the ratio of 60% by the Union of India and remaining by the state government.

“We would like Sri Nishant Shukla, learned counsel for the State to seek instructions from the competent level in the Government of India as to this practice being followed and he should also apprise them about the hardships being faced by the NGOs on account of release of funds in four installments by the Union of India which leads to a delay in release of funds by the State Government,” the court ordered.

The court also expected that some responsible officer from the concerned ministry of the Government of India to join the proceedings through videoconferencing if the instructions are not provided to the state counsel by the next date of hearing on August 8.

On May 9, 2024, the state counsel had informed the court that the process of releasing funds to NGOs, which are running juvenile homes, was also being expedited. “We expect that the funds which the said NGOs are entitled to shall be released in their favour as per rules expeditiously so that they are not handicapped in looking after the juveniles in their homes”, the court had ordered.