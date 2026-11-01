Alleged conversion case: Woman resident doctor away from KGMU campus for 10 months, studies in limbo

The alleged religious conversion and harassment case at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has left the academic career of a woman resident doctor in the department of pathology in limbo. She has been away from the university for the past 10 months and has returned to her home state amid concerns over fear and social stigma following the incident. KGMU spokesperson Prof Singh said she had initially taken leave and continued extending it after the authorised leave period expired. (For representation)

Her prolonged absence has disrupted her postgraduate education, with the resident neither attending classes nor participating in routine academic and institutional activities.

Seeking to discontinue her studies at KGMU, the resident submitted a formal resignation to the university administration. However, the institution did not accept it, citing the ongoing Special Task Force (STF) investigation into the alleged religious conversion case, KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said. He added that the university could not process the resignation while the STF investigation was underway.

Prof Singh said she had initially taken leave and continued extending it after the authorised leave period expired. The university administration also made efforts to persuade her to resume her postgraduate studies. Counselling was arranged to help her overcome the distress associated with the incident and return to academic activities. However, these efforts did not yield any positive result, as she remained unwilling to return to KGMU.

The resident continues to stay in her home state, while her return to the university and continuation of the MD programme remain uncertain.