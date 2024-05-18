Amit Shah says people of Amethi, Rae Bareli are PM Modi’s family, they are no longer with the Gandhis

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli are no longer the Gandhis’ family, rather they are they are the family of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union home minister Amit Shah campaigning in Amethi on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

The people of both the constituencies will ensure the victory of the BJP candidates to make Modi prime minister for a third term, he said in Amethi after a road show organised in support of BJP candidate Smriti Irani.

Thousands of people assembled on the Ramlila ground in the heart of the city to participate in the road show that passed through Tehsil Road, Station Road and Galla Mandi. The BJP mobilised its cadre for the show of strength on the last day of the campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Amethi votes on May 20. People also assembled on the roadside and on rooftops to welcome Shah.

Addressing a public meeting after the roadshow at the Sagra crossing in Amethi, Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had deserted Amethi after his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he will lose from Rae Bareli as well, the home minister said.

“The people of Amethi have given 55 years to the Gandhi family, but they did little for the development of Amethi whereas the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of development projects in Amethi. In 2018, I laid the foundation stone for the construction of the district collectorate in Amethi with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. In 55 years, the family did not give a collectorate office to Amethi and they say that people of Amethi are like their family,” he said.

“I wish to ask the people of Amethi if during the Covid pandemic Rahul Gandhi had visited Amethi. Did his mother came here to assist the people when they were in crisis? If the Gandhi family considers you their family, why did not they visit here? Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that the people of Amethi are vaccinated against Covid. People did not have to pay a single penny for the vaccine. This is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi cares for his family.

“The people residing in the villages and even in the far-away areas were vaccinated. They are all the family of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi was born with a silver spoon whereas Narendra Modi was born in a poor family of a “chaiwala” (teaseller), he further said.

The Congress government indulged in scam of two lakh twelve thousand crore rupees whereas there is no corruption charge against Narendra Modi though he has completed 23 years as chief minister and prime minister, Shah said.

During the summer, the Gandhi family members go on a foreign trip to Thailand. They will again leave for a foreign trip after polling, whereas Prime Minister Narendar Modi visits the border areas to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers deployed there, Shah said. The people of the country are his family and he likes to be with them during festivity or during the hour of need, he added.

As Shah asked the crowd who would they choose, Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi, it responded “Modi”.

To another question by Shah — “How will you make Narendra Modi prime minister?” — the people responded: “by sending Smriti Irani to the Lok Sabha for a second term.”

“Your vote will make Narendra Modi prime minister. The people should ensure the victory of BJP candidate Smriti Irani by a big margin,” he said.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, I attended the road show on the last day of campaigning in Amethi in support of BJP candidate Smriti Irani. She defeated Rahul Gandhi. In the ongoing Lok Sabha election, I am participating in the road show on the last day of campaigning Again, Smriti will win the election by a big margin,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh ministers Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and Daya Shankar Singh were also present in the road show.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Manish Hindvi said the Gandhis have an emotional attachment with the people of both the constituencies whereas the BJP leaders visit the constituencies for votes.

Union home minister Amit Shah should know that during the Covid pandemic, the Congress opened special camps in Rae Bareli and Amethi to assist the people, he said.