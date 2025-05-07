Assess progress in aspirational districts, development blocks: CM Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed senior officers to assess the progress made in aspirational districts and development blocks in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a high-level review meeting on Wednesday. (HT photo)

In a high-level review meeting here on Wednesday, the chief minister directed eight principal secretary/secretary-level officers to conduct a three-day visit to the eight aspirational districts. Besides, 108 special secretary-level officers will be assigned to inspect progress in as many aspirational development blocks.

The visits aim to evaluate the tangible changes from the inception of these initiatives to the present and compile detailed reports. The chief minister’s office will finalise the list of designated officers, a state government spokesperson said.

The chief minister emphasised that the government’s priority, aligned with NITI Aayog’s vision, is to ensure that development reaches the last person in the queue. Describing the programmes as a living embodiment of the “Antyodaya” philosophy, he laid stress on the need for continuous monitoring and outcome-driven strategies to accelerate progress at district and block levels.

Highlighting the positive outcomes of sustained efforts and monitoring, Adityanath said: “Six districts from Uttar Pradesh now feature among the top ten aspirational districts nationwide. Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, and Fatehpur have outstanding health and nutrition performance. Similarly, in education, Balrampur, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Chitrakoot have secured positions among the top ten. Siddharthnagar ranks fifth nationally in the financial inclusion and skill development category.”

The meeting also reviewed the progress of aspirational development blocks, emphasising that the successful implementation of block development strategies has led to significant improvements. It was pointed out that in March 2024, the average performance of 108 aspirational blocks across 21 indicators surpassed the state average, and by March 2025, this had improved across 24 indicators. Additionally, all 108 blocks outperform the state average in three indicators, and the number of blocks showing low progress across 19 indicators has decreased significantly.

Terming the upward movement of the indicator chart a significant achievement, the chief minister instructed officers to ensure the momentum and continue to push for measurable, inclusive development.

According to the latest progress report, Aurai block in Sant Ravidas Nagar district secured the top spot in the overall ranking from March 2023 to March 2024. In category-wise performance, Richha (Bareilly) led in health and nutrition, Chahaniya (Chandauli) in education, Salarpur (Badaun) in agriculture and allied sectors, Khesrha (Siddharthnagar) in basic infrastructure, and Shukul Bazar (Amethi) in social development.

The chief minister laid emphasis on responsibility and accountability of CM fellows and instructed that their work would be monitored every week.

Stating that it has been over two and a half years since the deployment of CM fellows, Adityanath directed that a comprehensive performance ranking be prepared after completion of the three-year tenure. He also announced that weightage would be given to CM fellows in future government recruitment processes and that rules were being drafted to facilitate it.

Adityanath emphasised that key positions such as block development officer (BDO), chief development officer (CDO), medical officer, veterinary officer, ADO panchayat, and block education officer must not remain vacant in aspirational districts and development blocks. He directed that immediate appointments be made wherever vacancies exist to ensure seamless execution of development schemes.

The CM also issued instructions for micro-planning and consistent monitoring to effectively implement government programmes in these regions. He also laid stress on the importance of regular meetings of the District-Level Bankers Committee (DLBC) and State-Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), highlighting the need for strong coordination with banks to promote financial inclusion.

Adityanath said no district, block, or individual should be left out of the development process. He stated that the aspirational district and development block initiatives have become powerful tools to translate the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” into reality, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a national model for inclusive growth.