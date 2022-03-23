Atrocities on dalits: Mayawati demands President rule in Rajasthan
Alleging that the Congress-led government in Rajasthan had completely failed in protecting Dalits and tribals, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday demanded imposition of President’s rule in the state.
In a series of tweets Mayawati said, “Incidents of atrocities on Dalits and tribals have increased tremendously under the Congress government in Rajasthan. The recent incidents, including rape of Dalit girls in Didwana and Dholpur, killing of a Dalit youth with a tractor in Alwar and the murder of a Dalit youth in Pali, Jodhpur has shaken the Dalit community in the state.”
“It is clear that the Congress government in Rajasthan has completely failed in protecting the Dalits and tribals. It would be appropriate to impose President’s rule in the state after dismissing the Congress government. It’s the demand of the BSP,” she said.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics