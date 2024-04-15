‘Babasaheb, an important pillar of social reform’

Life and contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar were discussed at the 19th annual conference of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University held under the joint aegis of Ambedkar School of Social Sciences, BBAU and Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand Economic Association on Sunday. Staff and students of BBAU taking part in Bhim Walk. (HT)

Participants from reputed universities from across the country participated in the event.

Acharya Sanjay Singh, BBAU vice chancellor said that by following Babasaheb’s objectives, everyone will have to move forward and contribute in building an inclusive society.

Acharya G Nanchariah, former vice chancellor of BBAU, said that necessary changes can be brought in the society only by taking both social and political democracy together.

Prof Ravi Srivastava, president of Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand Economic Association described Babasaheb as an important pillar in the field of Indian social reform.

On the occasion, a book of Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand Economic Association and books written by other authors were released by the guests.

Prof ID Gupta of Lucknow University was conferred with the Kautilya Award.

A cultural evening was also organised to mark the occasion in which Mumbai based artiste Abhijeet Sawant presented songs based on the life of Babasaheb.

Earlier, the programme started with ‘Bhim Walk’ organised on the university campus.

After this, a book exhibition and photo gallery exhibition were organised at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, in which books and photos were available on subjects related to various aspects of Babasaheb’s life.

Meanwhile, health and blood donation camps were also organised to mark the occasion.

The health camp was held for the entire university family by University Health Centre in which more than 100 people were examined by health professionals. Blood test, ECG, vision checkup, blood pressure, random blood sugar and other facilities were available during the health camp. Prof BN Dubey, Dr Vikas Srivastava, senior medical officer, and Dr Harshita Singh, medical officer were present.

On behalf of the University Standing Organising Committee, several competitions were held like debate competition on the topic “Dr Ambedkar, the pioneer of national social harmony”, quiz competition on the topic “Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s concept of democracy, equality and social justice in modern India”, extempore competition on the topic “Dr BR Ambedkar: Warrior of Social Justice and Equality, essay writing competition on the topic “Ideals of Dr Ambedkar and its relevance in the present scenario”, poster making competition on the topic “Contribution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in nation building”, rangoli competition on “The legacy of a visionary social reformer” and slogan competition on the topic “Architect of Social Justice – Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar”.