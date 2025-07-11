Before shooting himself, UP realtor said he couldn’t even afford insulin for daughter

The 36-year-old real estate businessman, who shot himself in Lucknow on Wednesday after going live on Facebook, was not able to afford insulin for his daughter. The realtor shot himself in the head inside his office at Sainik Plaza near Tedhipulia crossing in Lucknow on Wednesday (For Representation)

“My days are so bad that sometime I’m have not enough money to even buy insulin for my diabetic daughter,” said the Vikas Nagar resident, whose 12.13-minute FB live video, shot right before the suicide, went viral on social media.

Police said that he is survived by his wife, three young daughters, his elderly father and his brother. The realtor operated out of a rented office just 200 metres from his home in the state capital’s Gudamba area.

Revealing that he had a debt of over ₹15 crore and was in depression for two-and-a-half years, the realtor, in the video, not only asked politicians but also Bollywood A-listers to help his family with ₹20-25 crore after his death so that money lenders did not bother his loved ones.

“This is a very small amount for all of you if all of you contribute to it,” he said in the video. Naming some people he had taken money from, he also requested them to accept whatever money they got after he was gone.

“I love my children, my father and my entire family. They were dependent upon me. If not alive, I’m hoping that they’ll get some help after I’m gone,” he added in a heavy voice.

The realtor shot himself in the head inside his office at Sainik Plaza near Tedhipulia crossing in Lucknow on Wednesday. Just 15 minutes before taking the extreme step, he went live on Facebook.

According to police, the businessman asked his security guard to step out and bring him a cold drink, instructing him to lock the office door from outside. In the guard’s absence, he picked up the guard’s licensed 12-bore gun, placed it on his temple and fired, causing his instantaneous death. His body was discovered minutes later after his brother saw the Facebook live video and alerted the guard.