UP: BEWARE! Fraud group targeting electricity consumers via fake messages
A new method to dupe electricity consumers through fake calls has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has lodged an FIR in Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against a gang which preys on electricity consumers through fake calls asking them to pay pending power bills, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported.
According to the report, the gang sends messages to electricity consumers on their mobile phones through different numbers between 9:30 and 10:30 pm. The message reads asking the consumers to pay their pending bills or their power connection will be cut. When the victim calls up the number, the receiver tries to engage the unsuspecting customer for long duration to extract personal data. Worried that the gang might pull off a bigger fraud act, the power distribution company has lodged the complaint.
Not only this, the power corporation has asked the power supply companies to send a message to the consumers informing them as to who should they trust for official communication related to their power connection. After receiving inputs from the customers about this gang, the Uttar Pradesh State Power Consumers Council chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma on Monday met UPPCL chairperson M Devraj and managing director Pankaj Kumar, seeking action against the fraud gang, the website reported.
The top officials told the council chairman that all the power distribution companies are lodging FIRs in this connection. UPPCL chief Devraj is also learnt to have told officials to speak to Additional DGP Cyber Crime in this regard.
The consumer group has urged all the customers to ignore any unsolicited message received by them through any ten-digit number. Any official communication to the consumers is only sent on behalf of the UPPCLT and UPPCLA.
-
Over 1,300 kg silver, ₹56 lakh in cash seized in Dungarpur
Police have seized 1,321 kg of silver and other jewellery items along with ₹56 lakh in cash from Dungarpur district, officials said Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a private bus going to Ahmedabad from Agra on Sunday night and recovered silver bricks and gold ornaments during the search, they said. The consignment was loaded in Agra and had to be delivered at different locations, DSP Rakesh Kumar Sharma said.
-
BBAU student alleges ragging, files complaint
A BCom first year student at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University has filed a ragging complaint with the vice-chancellor's office and also on UGC's anti-ragging portal. The victim Nishant Kumar alleged that he was beaten up by some senior students when he opposed the ragging. Nishant alleged that the incident took place at around 12 noon on Monday when he was sitting in his class.
-
BMC conducts pre-monsoon mass drives to destroy mosquito breeding spots
Mumbai Ahead of the monsoon, the civic body has started their special aedes aegypti mosquito survey, in which the pesticide department conducts mass drives to destroy breeding spots. “The mass drive is targeted at the chronic dengue spots in every ward of the city,” said Mumbai's insecticide officer Dr Rajan Naringrekar. The stages of life of the aedes aegypti mosquito include egg, larva, pupa and adult. The mass drive is conducted every fortnight.
-
Acid thrown on couple in UP over sexual harassment case of daughter: Police
Five people here allegedly threw acid on a teenage girl's parents to pressure them to withdraw a case lodged for their daughter's sexual harassment, police said on Monday. In a bid to pressure them for the withdrawal of the case, the five people threw acid on Nanhe Lal (42) and his wife Lakhmi (40), who were sleeping in their house at Agyari village in the Gajraula area on Sunday. Police have arrested three of them.
-
How was photography allowed in Rana’s MRI room, questions Sena
Mumbai A Shiv Sena delegation, led by the member of legislative council Manisha Kayande, reached Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and questioned the hospital management that how was Amravati MP Navneet Rana photographed during her MRI. After her bail on May 4, Rana went to Lilavati Hospital as she reportedly had spondylitis. Kayande, former mayor Kishori Pednekar, Yuva Sena functionary Rahul Kanal, and Sena corporator Anil Kokil were part of the delegation.
