BH-series registrations: U.P. transport dept directs RTOs to ensure implementation

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has directed local authorities to expedite the implementation of the Bharat (BH) series vehicle registration system, following recent directives from the ministry of road transport and highways. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The BH-series, which came into effect on September 15, 2021, was designed to reduce the compliance burden for vehicle owners who relocate to other states, or move frequently between states. Despite being in place for over two years, the ministry reports that implementation remains incomplete across several states.

The BH-series registrations remain limited, with many eligible vehicle owners in Uttar Pradesh, like in several other states, still facing issues due to inconsistent application by regional transport offices (RTOs).

According to the ministry, it continues to receive complaints from employees who are eligible but unable to obtain the BH-series mark for their vehicles due to procedural delays or lack of awareness among registration authorities.

“According to a recent correspondence from the ministry, private sector employees working in multiple states are eligible for BH-series registration, alongside government employees. However, the ministry continues to receive numerous grievances from eligible employees reporting that registration authorities are not assigning BH-series marks to their vehicles,” said a senior transport official referring to the Centre’s directives.

To address these challenges, UP transport commissioner CB Singh has instructed all RTOs to strictly adhere to the latest provisions under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which have been amended by the Centre through notifications GSR 594(E) and GSR 879(E).

The directive emphasises the importance of swift and effective implementation to facilitate hassle-free movement for vehicle owners relocating to or from Uttar Pradesh.

“We hope this step will significantly enhance convenience for mobile professionals in the state, aligning with the central government’s vision of a unified and seamless vehicle registration system across India,” said the official.

After introduction of the Bharat-series (BH-Series), government as well as private sector personnel no longer need to get a fresh registration for their vehicle on their transfer and relocation of the vehicle to the other state, provided they opt for the new registration mark under this series.