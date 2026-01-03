Bijnor: Bakery worker takes woman hostage at knifepoint to ‘experience jail life’

In a bizarre incident, a bakery worker allegedly took a woman hostage at knifepoint in a crowded market in Bijnor district, later telling police he committed the crime simply to experience life behind bars. Representational image (Sourced)

Ajit Kumar, 35, who works at a bakery in Noida, allegedly threatened a young woman at a winter clothes sale on Station Road around 7 pm on Wednesday. He reportedly demanded ₹1 lakh and a motorcycle from the shop owner while holding the knife to the woman’s throat.

Police said Ajit, a resident of Surajpur Mohammadpur Khala in Barabanki district, was travelling home after his uncle’s death when he stopped at Najibabad. He allegedly bought a knife for ₹80 before entering the crowded sale venue near the railway station.

The woman’s screams drew a crowd, but bystanders kept their distance due to the weapon. Police quickly intervened and overpowered Ajit without anyone being hurt.

During questioning, Ajit allegedly told investigators he had never been to jail and wanted to see what it was like. Police verification shows he has no prior criminal record.

Shop owner Mohammad Izhar, a resident of Chittaud Jansath, reportedly placed some cash before the accused during the incident.

Circle officer Nitesh Pratap Singh said no criminal history has been found so far. “We are investigating the case thoroughly and assessing the accused’s mental condition,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.