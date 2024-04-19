 BJP breaking all norms to stay in power: Cong leader - Hindustan Times
BJP breaking all norms to stay in power: Cong leader

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Speaking to media persons in Lucknow along with All India Congress Committee spokesman Abhay Dubey, she listed the prices of essential commodities and said the ruling party had failed to control rising inflation.

Lucknow: Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ on Thursday accused the BJP of destroying all the social, political and constitutional norms to remain in power and said the people had made up their minds to vote against the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mishra said the BJP government promised to give two crore jobs every year. However, a report of the International Labour Organisation indicated that a large number of youths were without jobs (HT FILE)
The Congress leaders said though the state’s youth had made a mark in the UPSC examinations, papers of many competitive exams had been leaked in the past seven years in the state and the fate of crores of youths was hanging in balance. Mishra said the BJP government promised to give two crore jobs every year. However, a report of the International Labour Organisation indicated that a large number of youths were without jobs. The BJP government had also failed to keep the promise of doubling the income of farmers, she said.

BJP breaking all norms to stay in power: Cong leader
