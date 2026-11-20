The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lucknow Mahanagar unit on Thursday organised workshops in all six assembly constituencies of the city to give momentum to the ‘Matdata Jodo Abhiyan’—a drive to add eligible voters to the electoral rolls. BJP workers have been asked to take the campaign to every household with full responsibility, reach new voters, youth and those citizens whose names are not included in the voter list (For Representation)

Party office-bearers, assembly in-charges, vistaraks and workers were asked to play an active role in getting eligible citizens’ names added to the voter list, enrolling left-out voters and getting errors in the voter list corrected.

The West assembly workshop was held at SKD Auditorium, Rajajipuram, where BJP Lucknow Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi was the chief guest. The North assembly workshop was held at Braj Ki Rasoi Auditorium, Sitapur Road, in the presence of MLA Neeraj Bora and Mahanagar general secretary Ghanshyam Das Agrawal.

In the East assembly, the workshop was held in the presence of MLA OP Srivastava and Mahanagar general secretary Satyendra Singh. The Central assembly workshop was held at Halwasiya Court, Hazratganj, in the presence of state vice-president Neeraj Singh and Mahanagar vice-president Rajneesh Gupta.

The Cantt assembly workshop was held at deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s residence in Raj Bhawan Colony in the presence of Pathak and Mahanagar unit president Anand Dwivedi.

The Sarojini Nagar assembly workshop was held at the MLA office, Sarojini Nagar, in the presence of state minister Shiv Bhushan Singh. Addressing workers, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said a clean and updated voter list is essential for strengthening democracy.

“Every eligible citizen’s name in the voter list is their democratic right. Workers should go door-to-door to make people aware to check their names in the voter list and help eligible citizens whose names are not on the list get them added,” Pathak said.

State BJP vice-president Neeraj Singh said the Matdata Jodo Abhiyan is an important campaign to strengthen democracy. Workers should take the campaign to every household with full responsibility, reach new voters, youth and those citizens whose names are not included in the voter list, so that no eligible citizen is deprived of the right to vote, he added.