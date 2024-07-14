BJP UP executive meeting: Nadda hails Yogi govt for development, describes Congress as parasite

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for overall development in Uttar Pradesh, attacked the Congress for dismissing elected state governments 90 times and listed achievements of the Modi government to instil confidence among the party workers and boost their morale after the party’s below par performance in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda during the party’s state working committee meeting, in Lucknow, Sunday (PTI)

Nadda was in Lucknow to preside over the closing session of the BJP’s state executive meeting.

He also said people have supported the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for the third consecutive term as they aspire for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Addressing party workers at the jam -packed auditorium of the Ram Manohar Lohia Law University, Nadda said: “When the lotus blooms in the country or at the state level, good governance follows.”

Nadda took the opportunity to attack the Congress party and described it as a parasite.

“The BJP and the Congress were in direct contest in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 64 seats (Lok Sabha election). The Congress could get only two seats and the BJP won 62 seats,” Nadda said.

“Wherever Congress contested alone, its strike rate was 26%. However, in states where it contested in alliance, its strike rate was 50%. Congress is a parasite and it can only survive on other parties,” Nadda said.

Further attacking the Congress, the BJP national president stated that even with the seats they won in the last three elections (Lok Sabha), they couldn’t surpass the BJP’s 2024 tally of 240 seats.

“The Congress couldn’t cross the 100-seat mark. The total number of seats won by all their allies combined is still less than what BJP won alone in this election,” asserted Nadda.

Nadda was referring to the BJP’s strength of 240 MPs in the Lok Sabha and Congress’ 99 MPs.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Nadda asserted that NDA has a government in 17 states and the BJP alone is in power in 13 states.

On the Congress’ poll -plank in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election targeting the BJP on the issue of an alleged plan to change the Constitution, Nadda said: “We need to tell the people who “played” with the Constitution. The Congress has dismissed elected state governments 90 times.”

The BJP national president also praised the Yogi Adityanath government for improved law and order scenario in the state and making Uttar Pradesh the second biggest economy in the country.

“There was a time when people were leaving Uttar Pradesh for other states due to law and order issues. Today, Mafia raj is over,” Nadda said.

“In the last 10 years Uttar Pradesh has progressed a lot. The state’s economy is at second position in the country,” said Nadda.

He listed achievements of the state government, including expressways and medical colleges across the state.

“In Gorakhpur and Varanasi regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh, we have world-class health infrastructure,” said Nadda.

“Earlier, travelling to Gorakhpur meant a five-hour struggle after getting off at Lucknow,” Nadda said.

Uttar Pradesh is also number one in production of ethanol in the country, he added.

He also exhorted party workers to reach out to people and make them aware of achievements of the BJP government.

“In 2016, our party president had said that ‘BJP is the party of Bharat’s present and Bharat’s future’. We must understand that the responsibilities we have are not seasonal or momentary, rather these are our perpetual responsibilities,” he said.

“Before 2014, India was infamous for corruption, policy paralysis and trembling economy. I remind you of those dark times only to make you realise how far we have come,” Nadda added.