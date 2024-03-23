Budaun double murder: Second accused Javed sent to 14 days of judicial custody

A court on Friday sent Mohd Javed, the brother of the main accused in the Budaun double murder case, to 14 days of judicial custody, said senior police officials. Javed, the brother of the main accused in the Budaun double murder case, following his arrest, on Thursday. (PTI)

Javed, 24, who had been on the run since the gruesome murders of the two minor brothers on Tuesday night, was arrested on Thursday after he surrendered before police in the neighbouring Bareilly district.

A Budaun police official confirmed that Javed was produced before the Budaun chief judicial magistrate’s court and then sent to jail after the court gave nod to his judicial custody for 14 days.

The official said Javed pleaded innocence before police and claimed that his elder brother Mohd Sajid, 27, had committed the crime in a state of depression. Sajid, whose wife had suffered miscarriage twice, had tried to kill himself in the past, Javed reportedly told the police.

The official added Javed appeared before the police at the Satellite police outpost in Bareilly late on Wednesday night, after which he was arrested and brought to Budaun for interrogation.

“We are cross-checking the facts and will recreate the sequence of crime with the help of Javed. The police may also go for narco test, if required, to find out the truth,” Alok Priyadarshi, Budaun superintendent of police (SP), had earlier said.

On Tuesday evening, Javed’s brother Mohd Sajid allegedly brutally attacked minor brothers Aayush, 14, and Aahan, 6, at their house on the pretext of demanding ₹5,000 from their mother for the treatment of his pregnant wife Sana. Hours later, Sajid was gunned down in an encounter with the police.

Doctors who performed the autopsy on the bodies of the two children confirmed that their throats were slit and that they were stabbed multiple times.