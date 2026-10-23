Capacity building of govt officials/depts: UP ranks first in country under Mission Karmayogi

Uttar Pradesh has secured the top position in the country for its effective implementation of Mission Karmayogi and its performance in the capacity building of government departments/officials. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Jitendra Singh honouring state officials in Lucknow on October 23. (Sourced)

The state was honoured for the achievement during a northern regional workshop organised jointly by the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management (RUPAM) and the Capacity Building Commission of the Government of India on Friday.

Rajasthan secured the second position, while Jammu and Kashmir ranked third. With this achievement, UP has demonstrated its leadership in the realms of administrative efficiency, training, and the continuous capacity development of its personnel.

During the event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath commended the efforts of the officials and training institutions that contributed to the state-level achievement. Representing Uttar Pradesh, M Devraj, director general of RUPAM, Sanjay Kumar, director, and Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, additional director and nodal officer, were honoured for their contributions.

Under Mission Karmayogi, capacity building has been prioritised as a key administrative objective in Uttar Pradesh. According to data from the iGOT Karmayogi platform, the state has approximately 1.923 million registered users, with an active participation rate of over 99%.

Furthermore, more than 350 training institutions have been registered under the ‘Unnati’ initiative. In January 2026, the state organised a seven-day capacity-building program for all its officials and employees. The state delivered an exceptional performance during ‘Sadhana Saptah’ (a dedicated week for capacity-building activities). Initiatives such as ‘Nirbhay Netri’, ‘Nirbhay Chetna’, ‘Kaushal Setu’, and ‘Kaushal Sarathi’ reflect a comprehensive approach toward capacity building within the state.

Under Mission Karmayogi, the UP home department secured first place in Category A, completing over one crore training courses. The basic and secondary education department, which also completed over one crore courses, won second place.

In Category B, the higher education department won first prize, while the infrastructure and industrial development department secured second place. In Category C, the handloom and textiles department won first prize, while the administrative reforms department secured second place.

State a role model in admin reforms: Union minister

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said administrative reforms have been prioritised since 2014 under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh too has set an example for the nation by adopting these reforms and demonstrating remarkable progress in capacity building, he added.

Speaking at a northern regional workshop held in Lucknow, Singh expressed his gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath, noting that the support provided by the state administration—coupled with the CM’s personal interest—plays a crucial role in the smooth execution of these initiatives.

Singh highlighted that ever since the Modi-led NDA government came to power at the Centre, several key steps have been taken, including abolishing the requirement for document attestation by gazetted officers and enhancing the transparency of the recruitment process for government jobs.

He emphasised the need for the administration to move beyond a ‘rule-based’ approach and adopt a ‘role-based’ operational framework.