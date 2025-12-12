CBI busts trans-national cyber fraud syndicate; 6 nabbed from Noida

LUCKNOW The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a major transnational cyber crime network operating out of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), arresting six key operatives who were caught red-handed running an illegal call centre that allegedly duped US nationals of USD 8.5 million (approximately ₹71 crore), officials confirmed in a release on Friday. The CBI teams raided a Noida facility that was being used as an illegal call centre. (Pic for representation)

“Acting on intelligence shared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the CBI registered a case on December 9 and launched a coordinated crackdown across multiple locations in Noida, Delhi and Kolkata. Extensive searches at premises linked to the accused led to the recovery of substantial incriminating evidence, including ₹1.88 crore in cash, 34 electronic devices and crucial documents,” informed officials.

The CBI teams raided a Noida facility that was being used as an illegal call centre. Six individuals were intercepted while actively engaged in cyber fraud activities. The call centre was immediately dismantled and all six operatives were arrested.

The agency identified the arrested individuals as Shubham Singh alias Dominic, Daltanlian alias Michael, George T Zamlianlal alias Miles, L Seiminlen Haokip alias Ronny, Mangkholun alias Maxy and Robert Thangkhankhual alias David alias Munroin.

Investigators revealed that the syndicate had been operating since 2022 and targeted American citizens by posing as officials of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FBI and Social Security Administration (SSA).

The victims were falsely told that their social security numbers had been misused for drug trafficking and money laundering, and that their assets were at risk of being frozen. The scammers then pressured victims into transferring funds to cryptocurrency wallets and overseas bank accounts controlled by the network. Between 2022 and 2025, the group allegedly siphoned off USD 8.5 million using this method.

Searches conducted on December 10 and 11 revealed that the criminal network was routing the proceeds of crime through complex cryptocurrency channels and layered bank transfers. The seized devices—including mobile phones, laptops, pen drives and hard disks — are being analysed to trace financial flows and identify international links.