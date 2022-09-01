Coffee with HT: Vote-bank politics will vanish in 2024, says U.P. minister Asim Arun
Our democracy has matured and we are moving away from the politics of vote-bank to the politics of development, said Asim Arun
Vote-bank politics will cease to be a factor in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as people will vote on development plank, said Asim Arun said, minister of state (independent charge) social welfare, scheduled caste and tribal welfare.
“Our democracy has matured and we are moving away from the politics of vote-bank to the politics of development,” Arun said at the Coffee with HT programme on Wednesday. He said all government schemes are focused on the needy, and not on specific communities. “People are clearly benefitting from the central schemes, and they associate with a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.
Evincing hope that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will achieve its target of securing all 80 MP seats from the state in the upcoming elections, he said: “The focus will be on issues such as foreign policies, health, development and welfare schemes launched by the central government, he said.
Drawing comparison between the recruitments into government jobs done in the past and now, Arun accused the then Samajwadi Party-led government of indulging in corruption. “There is a contrasting difference between the recruitments done under the Samajwadi Party and those done under the BJP. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath tasked STF to ensure that there was no cheating or leak of question papers. Under the then SP government, around two dozen IPS officers were suspended for their involvement in the police recruitment scam. The contrast between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi is sharp. The contrast with BSP is even sharper,” he remarked.
“Parties doing caste politics are being rejected by people in elections. The caste mathematics will not work in the election now. Today, people across the country have understood that real math is of social change. People want education, health facilities, dignity, security. A father’s concern is that his daughter returns home safely. He will vote for the party that will give security and dignity to the girls, and not to the candidate who belongs to his caste,” he observed.
On the hold of the BSP chief Mayawati over the schedule caste voters, Arun said: “The BSP had its virtues earlier but now the organisation is weak. I criticise various policies of the BSP but have respect for the BSP chief Mayawati. Under her government, the schedule caste community was empowered and lived with dignity. Still, I will say that vote-bank politics is wrong. It weakens the community.”
He said with better law and order people from the minority community feel safe, and that all festivals are celebrated with fervour without any social tension. “Incidents of eve-teasing and mismanagement during the then SP government led to the Muzaffarnagar riots. Today there is no communal violence in the state as the matter is controlled at the start.”
On joining the BJP, Arun said the party’s leadership is one that sparks dreams. “The BJP is the only party that approached me. It is a leadership development programme... The party has a lateral entry scheme, under which professionals are inducted into the party. This is a big strength of the BJP.”
About the cool-off period for the serving bureaucrats after taking voluntary retirement, Arun said the rule is in place to prevent any conflict of interest as the officer might be aware of policies that could help a company. However, there is no similar rule for the officer taking VRS to contest an election. There is no incident of misuse of position as well.”
-
Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority. The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore.
-
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
-
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
-
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
