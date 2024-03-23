Conclude OBA poll process by April end: Alld HC to elders’ committee

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the elders’ committee to conclude annual election process of the Oudh Bar Association (OBA) by the end of April. The court said the elders’ committee comprising three active members Dr Ashok Nigam, Mohd Arif Khan and Kapil Dev, all senior advocates, should take over the necessary documents pertaining to electoral roll on or before March 30. (For Representation)

The court also sought a report about the completion of election process on May 2, 2024, from the committee. This order was passed by a division bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Brij Raj Singh on March 22, 2024, on a petition filed by advocate Lalit Shukla and others.

The petitioners submitted that the term of executive body of the OBA expired on February 5 this year. Therefore fresh election are to be held to constitute a legitimate body so as to run the affairs of the OBA having thousands of members.

Thereafter, the elders committee should step into the process of finalising the list, which in any case, should be concluded at the earliest, the court said.