Cong leader’s daughter Pooja Amrohi is BSP candidate for Agra seat

Agra The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Pooja Amrohi on the reserved Lok Sabha constituency of Agra - often termed as the dalit capital of north India. Pooja Amrohi (HT)

‘Pooja Amrohi has been named candidate from Agra by Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati. She will win by a huge margin,” said Gore Lal, BSP’s Agra Mandal Prabhari, on Friday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pooja Amrohi (52) is the daughter of a prominent Congress leader Satya Behan who had been Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh in the past. Pooja Amrohi was born in Etah and graduated in humanities from Lady Sri Ram (LSR) in Delhi.

Her name was announced at an event at the BSP office in Kalindi Vihar locality here on Friday by BSP national general secretary Munkad Ali.

“It is a positive coincidence that my candidature from Agra was declared on the day Manyawar Kanshiram Ji was born in 1934. I hold Baba Sahab Dr BR Ambedkar in high regard. My grand-father- in-law late Prabhati Ram was the first dalit corporator of independent India from Amritsar,” said Pooja Amrohi .

“Agra is looking for a change this time and people are fed up with hollow promises which leave Agra, an important tourist destination, a neglected city,” she said.

Pooja had been active in politics with her mother Satya Behan. Her husband is a businessman but Pooja claims to have worked for social causes through different NGOs.

“ The ‘BSP stands for every ‘shoshit’ (harassed) and ‘vanchit’ (deprived),” said the BSP candidate whose father-in-law retired as DGP, Haryana Police.

The BJP has already declared Prof SP Singh Baghel as its candidate from Agra in its first list . Baghel is presently union minister of state for health and family welfare.

However, the BSP is yet to declared a candidate for Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat where the BJP has already declared sitting MP Raj Kumar Chahar as its candidate. The Agra reserved seat is in the kitty of Samajwadi Party which is yet to declare its candidates for both Agra reserved and Fatehpur Sikri seats.