Congress’ “Halla Bol” rally against rising inflation on Sept 4

The Congress proposes to hold a “Halla Bol” rally over rising inflation at Delhi’s Ramlila grounds on September 4. It has demanded that the BJP government should take steps to check the rising inflation and fulfil its commitment to provide jobs to the youth.

Speaking to media persons at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters here on Monday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the people were facing high inflation and that income of 83 percent of people had come down in the country.

Shrinate also targeted PM Narendra Modi saying he used to make tall claims on various fronts when he was in the opposition. She said the rising inflation was not limited to the prices of petrol and diesel, adding the prices of essential items like flour, pulses, rice and milk were also going up. She said the BJP government may not shelve its responsibility in the name Covid.

Shrinate said there was a decline in financial situation keeping in view the demonetisation and the imposition of GST and growth rate had also come down.

She said the Manmohan Singh government brought 27 crore people above poverty lines while 23 crore people had gone below poverty line now. She gave a detailed account of the increase in prices of various items between 2014 and 2022. She also spoke about the Agnipath scheme that she said was not in the interest of the nation and the youth. The party held press conferences over the issue of inflation at 22 places across the country on Monday.