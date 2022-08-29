Congress’ “Halla Bol” rally against rising inflation on Sept 4
All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Supriya Shrinate gave this information while speaking to media in Lucknow on Monday
The Congress proposes to hold a “Halla Bol” rally over rising inflation at Delhi’s Ramlila grounds on September 4. It has demanded that the BJP government should take steps to check the rising inflation and fulfil its commitment to provide jobs to the youth.
Speaking to media persons at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters here on Monday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the people were facing high inflation and that income of 83 percent of people had come down in the country.
Shrinate also targeted PM Narendra Modi saying he used to make tall claims on various fronts when he was in the opposition. She said the rising inflation was not limited to the prices of petrol and diesel, adding the prices of essential items like flour, pulses, rice and milk were also going up. She said the BJP government may not shelve its responsibility in the name Covid.
Shrinate said there was a decline in financial situation keeping in view the demonetisation and the imposition of GST and growth rate had also come down.
She said the Manmohan Singh government brought 27 crore people above poverty lines while 23 crore people had gone below poverty line now. She gave a detailed account of the increase in prices of various items between 2014 and 2022. She also spoke about the Agnipath scheme that she said was not in the interest of the nation and the youth. The party held press conferences over the issue of inflation at 22 places across the country on Monday.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
