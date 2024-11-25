Consider claim of widowed daughter for compassionate appointment: HC to BSNL

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, in a key judgement on the issue of compassionate appointments, has ruled that a woman, even after her marriage or widowhood, would continue to be a ‘daughter’. Moreover, if she was widowed before the death of her father, she would, for all legal and practical purposes, be included in the definition of ‘daughter’, the court observed. The court directed the competent authority, BSNL, to consider the claim of the ‘widowed daughter’ for compassionate appointment within two months. (For representation)

With this ruling, the court granted relief to a widow seeking appointment to the post of her deceased father based on compassionate grounds. The court directed the competent authority, BSNL, to consider the claim of the ‘widowed daughter’ for compassionate appointment within two months.

A division bench comprising justice Rajan Roy and justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the judgement on November 22 while allowing a petition filed by Punita Bhatt alias Punita Dhawan seeking directives for her compassionate appointment.

The petitioner sought appointment in the place of her deceased father on compassionate grounds. Her father used to serve in the post of T.O.A. (T.L.) in the office of General Manager (Telecom), and passed away on November 12, 2011.

It was conveyed to her by the Assistant General Manager (HR), Office of General Manger (Telecom) that as a widowed daughter, she could not find a place in the eligibility criteria and accordingly her application was rejected.

The petitioner first approached the Central Administrative Tribunal. The Tribunal perused the guidelines/schemes issued by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for compassionate appointment and held that as per the eligibility criteria, the petitioner was not entitled to a compassionate appointment. It also held that the Tribunal could not perform executive functions and frame rules and guidelines. Accordingly, the Tribunal dismissed her application.

Dissatisfied by the decision of the Tribunal, the petitioner approached the high court.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that she would come under the definition of a family member because after her husband’s death, she had been dependent on her father. Moreover, being a widow did not deprive her of the status of being a daughter, the counsel stated.

On the other hand, the respondent’s counsel contended that as per the scheme for compassionate appointments, the widow was not a ‘dependent family member’ of the deceased employee. It was submitted that since the policy did not make an inclusion of such nature, the Tribunal or court could not interfere with the same.

In relation to whether a ‘widowed daughter’ could be included in the definition of ‘married daughter’, the court opined that there was nothing to negate that a widowed daughter could be considered within the definition. It was held that in case of a widowed daughter, the petitioner would have also lost her source of livelihood and therefore it could be inferred that she was dependent on her father unless there was evidence to prove that she had other sources of income.

Observing that ‘widowed daughter’ would be covered in the definition of ‘daughter’ contained in Note-I of the Guidelines dated October 9, 1998 if she was dependent upon her deceased father or mother on the date of his/her death, the court allowed the petition and directed the competent authority to consider the claim of the petitioner for compassionate appointment with in two months.