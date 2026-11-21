: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2.974 kg of crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately ₹3 crore in the international illicit market, from a passenger travelling on a Delhi-Bengaluru bus on the Yamuna Expressway and arrested him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Investigators are now examining the source of the consignment, the intended recipient and the possible involvement of a wider drug trafficking network. (For representation only) more

Acting on specific intelligence that a passenger carrying prohibited narcotic substances was travelling by bus from Delhi, officers of the DRI’s Noida regional unit intercepted the vehicle at Zero Point on Thursday.

During a search of the passenger’s bag, officers recovered a concealed packet containing 2.974 kg of a white crystalline substance. A field-testing kit confirmed it to be methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth. The contraband, estimated to be worth ₹3 crore in the international illicit market, was seized, and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the DRI said in a press statement issued on Friday.

Investigators are now examining the source of the consignment, the intended recipient and the possible involvement of a wider drug trafficking network.