: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2.974 kg of crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately ₹3 crore in the international illicit market, from a passenger travelling on a Delhi-Bengaluru bus on the Yamuna Expressway and arrested him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Acting on specific intelligence that a passenger carrying prohibited narcotic substances was travelling by bus from Delhi, officers of the DRI’s Noida regional unit intercepted the vehicle at Zero Point on Thursday.
During a search of the passenger’s bag, officers recovered a concealed packet containing 2.974 kg of a white crystalline substance. A field-testing kit confirmed it to be methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth. The contraband, estimated to be worth ₹3 crore in the international illicit market, was seized, and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, the DRI said in a press statement issued on Friday.
Investigators are now examining the source of the consignment, the intended recipient and the possible involvement of a wider drug trafficking network.