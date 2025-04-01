Curbing corruption, crime has led to investment flow into U.P: Min

The Uttar Pradesh minister of state for social welfare (independent charge), Asim Arun, met students from all over the country in Lucknow on Tuesday, and said that the model of good governance is also the foundation stone of developed India. Asim Arun interacting with students in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Arun met students at Bhagidari Bhawan in Gomti Nagar area of the state capital on Tuesday. Writer Shantanu Gupta was also present on this occasion.

Students from all over the country who reached Lucknow on the ‘Good Governance Yatra’ met Arun and held a discussion. During the discussion with the students, Arun made the students aware of how the government has curbed corruption and crime in the state through good governance.

“Organised crime has been eliminated by equipping the police force with resources, the pleasant result of which is that today lakhs of crores of rupees of investment is coming into the state and the youth are getting employment opportunities. Be it pension scheme or mass-marriage, help is reaching the beneficiaries directly in their accounts through Jan Dhan accounts, due to which government assistance is reaching eligible citizens in a transparent manner,” said Arun.