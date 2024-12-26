Development schemes unveiled: Soon, Lucknow to see 4,000 new residential plots

LUCKNOW The state capital will soon get around 4,000 new residential plots with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the UP Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) introducing fresh schemes after years. The board announced the launch of the New Jail Road scheme in Gosainganj area of Lucknow. (Pic for representation)

The upcoming plots are aimed at meeting the growing demand for residential spaces in the city. LDA will launch four sectors of its Mohaan Road scheme, while the housing board will roll out its new Jail Road scheme in the New Year, said officials.

The green light was given to several high-profile housing and development projects during the housing board meeting on Thursday. These include large-scale land acquisition schemes, new housing and market development projects, infrastructure improvements, and revamped layouts to address urban needs and optimize land use across the state.

One of the key approvals was for a boost to residential development in Lucknow. The board announced the launch of the New Jail Road scheme in Gosainganj area of Lucknow. Set to be launched on January 13, the scheme will introduce approximately 2,000 plots in its first phase. Plot sizes will range from 80 to 200 sq m, priced at ₹23,000 per sq m.

The board also approved Ghazipur-Mau State Road Land Development and Homeshop Scheme. The project involves acquisition of farmers’ land and village society land. With a project cost of ₹86,522.35 lakh, this scheme was granted approval under Section 28 of the Land Acquisition Act, marking a critical step in accelerating urban housing.

Similarly, a major housing and market development project in Pratapgarh was approved, which spans villages such as Teunga, Bhupiyamau, Badanpur, and Jahnaipur. This project involves the acquisition of 13.4478 hectares of gram sabha land, 6.659 hectares of inhabited land, and 131.6177 hectares of private farmland, totaling 151.7245 hectares. With an estimated cost of ₹2,14,050.81 lakh, including ₹11,572.57 lakh for land acquisition and ₹82,442.62 lakh for development, the board prioritised land acquisition, with development expected to be completed within two years.

Another notable approval was for the Gorakhpur Road Land Development and Homeshop Scheme in Mau. The project will cover 204.728 hectares, including 192.821 hectares of farmers’ land, 11.784 hectares of village society land, and 0.123 hectares of inhabited land. The project is estimated to cost ₹3,78,161.64 lakh, with ₹3,08,884.99 lakh allocated for land acquisition and ₹69,276.65 lakh for development.

The board gave green light to the lease of mini indoor stadium in Sector 6 of Rajajipuram Scheme, Lucknow, under PPP model for operation and maintenance. The stadium will be leased for 10 years, with provisions for two five-year extensions. Officials noted that poor maintenance by authorities led to this decision.

In Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara Yojana, the board approved modifications to the layout of a 2992 sq m community centre into smaller residential plots. The move comes after multiple failed attempts to auction the community centre, prompting authorities to repurpose the land to meet housing demands.

The board also decided for a massive exhibition-cum-convention centre in the Vrindavan Scheme, Lucknow. This project, spanning 32 acres, will accommodate 10,000 people and is poised to become one of the largest convention centres in India. Planned under the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) model, the facility will feature an art gallery, food courts, and several other modern amenities. Officials also revealed that Metro connectivity to the convention centre was being planned. However, the budget for this ambitious project was yet to be finalised.

Additionally, the board approved the appointment of a retired deputy collector (revenue) on honorarium basis for one year to streamline land acquisition processes for ongoing and future projects of the authority.