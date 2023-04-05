Traffic jams at schools: DM asks school admns to make changes to solve issue

The district administration has started drone surveys and keeping a watch through CCTV cameras in front of schools during start and finish times. The melee outside a Lucknow school in the Hazratganj area of the city (HT FIle Photo)

The main reason for severe traffic jams in front of schools has been the absence of monitoring by school authorities outside their campuses, and eight big institutions of the city were directed to prepare a plan to solve the traffic problem outside their establishments.

DM Suryapal Gangwar, who has taken the lead in solving the problem of traffic jams in front of schools, said that the district administration, police, traffic police and transport department are working together in dealing with the problem of traffic jams in front of these schools so that the residents can get relief.

The DM has ordered all schools to set up traffic control rooms on their campus. Here, data of vehicles and a record of vehicles and mobile numbers of parents will have to be kept.

The school management will have to appoint a nodal officer in the traffic control room. He will monitor the traffic through CCTV cameras. Vehicles causing a jam will be monitored and wrongly parked vehicles will be directed to park the vehicle properly through public address systems.

Schools will also have to deploy security personnel trained to handle traffic outside their gates. The list of security personnel who are not trained should be made available to the administration so that they can be trained.

The DM has appealed to parents to avoid sending children in private vehicles. Send them in school vehicles or public transport only, it was suggested. Along with this, he has directed the school management to make state-of-the-art security arrangements in buses and vans too.

Traffic jams arise as guardians park their vehicles in the middle of the road and go inside to pick up their wards. At many places, ice-cream carts and other stalls are put up blocking traffic. At others, parking of school staff vehicles is done outside on a portion of the road while other vehicles coming to pick and drop students during school hours are parked in the middle of the road.