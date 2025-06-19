Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
DM-CMO Conflict: Bureaucratic battle in Knp draws BJP lawmakers into fray

ByHaidar Naqvi, Kanpur
Jun 19, 2025 08:06 AM IST

A simmering conflict between Kanpur district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh and chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Hari Dutt Nemi has spilt into the political domain, with legislators publicly backing opposing sides and letters being sent to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

DM Jitendra Pratap Singh confirmed that he has sent a report to the government highlighting irregularities and recommending action against CMO Dr Hari Dutt Nemi. (Sourced)

The discord began in February when the DM conducted a surprise inspection of the CMO’s office, reportedly finding key officials, including Dr Nemi, absent without notice. Follow-up checks at public health centres revealed irregularities in service delivery and documentation, prompting Singh to recommend Dr Nemi’s transfer to the state government.

Tensions rose after an audio clip surfaced, allegedly featuring the CMO making derogatory remarks about the DM. At a recent CM Dashboard meeting, Dr Nemi alleged public humiliation, claiming the DM remarked, “Are you still alive?” and told him to file an FIR over the audio clip.

Over the weekend, a new video surfaced where Dr Nemi claimed that he faced pressure from officials to process payments to JM Pharma, which he alleged had supplied substandard medical materials worth 1.30 crore against a 1.60 crore order under the National Urban Health Mission. The CMO said he had flagged the issue to the divisional commissioner and the DM, but the firm was still given an extension. He also alleged discrepancies in batch numbers and quality of the materials.

The controversy has led to political involvement. Assembly speaker Satish Mahana, BJP MLA Surendra Maithani, and MLC Arun Pathak have written to the chief minister. However, Mahana clarified the nature of his letter.

“Indeed, I wrote the letter. I write 50 such letters on behalf of people regarding their issues, and every public representative does that. In this case, anyone can see that I merely asked for his (the CMO’s) case to be considered. If he has done anything wrong or is involved in corruption, he must be punished. How can I protect someone who is in the wrong? But the whole matter has been taken out of context. He came to me with his problem, and I wrote a letter,” he said.

On the other side, BJP MLAs Abhijeet Singh Sanga and Mahesh Trivedi have called for Dr Nemi’s removal, alleging financial irregularities. “There are serious lapses in the health department under the current CMO. Despite repeated warnings, no corrective steps have been taken,” MLA Sanga stated in his letter to the CM.

MLA Maithani, calling for a balanced approach, said, “It is not healthy for internal disputes to become public. The DM is like a guardian of the district. If needed, both officers should be suspended pending an inquiry.”

DM Jitendra Pratap Singh confirmed that he has sent a report to the government highlighting irregularities and recommending action against Dr Nemi. The CMO, who has appeared in social media interviews in the past, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

