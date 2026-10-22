BJP, Samajwadi Party brace for yet another numbers test in Uttar Pradesh MLC elections
Expected in November-December, the elections will see MLAs vote to elect members to the Upper House.
The political manoeuvring during the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month could find an echo in the upcoming polls to 10 Legislative Council seats, with the ruling BJP and the SP facing another test of numbers, candidate selection and the possibility of cross-voting ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Expected in November-December, the elections will see MLAs vote to elect members to the Upper House, bringing party strength and the management of legislators back into focus. The contest comes after the Rajya Sabha nominations brought the possibility of cross-voting and the risks associated with fielding additional candidates into focus.
10 MLCs in Upper House
The terms of the 10 sitting MLCs in the 100-member Upper House expire on January 30, 2027. ECI is expected to hold the polls one or two months earlier, with the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections likely to come into force in January.
“The ECI will issue the notification for the elections to the 10 MLC seats under the Assembly areas well in advance and most likely in November, as it has done in case of Rajya Sabha seats and MLC seats under the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies,” a senior BJP leader said.
Based on the present Assembly strength, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could win eight of the 10 seats, while the SP could secure two.
The seats were last contested in January 2021, when the BJP had 304 MLAs and the SP 47. With 31 first-preference votes required to win a seat at the time, the BJP won nine seats and the SP one.
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The BJP currently has 256 MLAs, while the SP has 101. Including its alliance partners, three unaffiliated MLAs and two legislators of Raja Bhaiya’s Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, the NDA’s effective strength is estimated at 294. The BSP has no representative in the Assembly following the recent death of its lone MLA.
Nine of the 10 sitting MLCs whose terms are ending belong to the BJP and one to the SP.
The Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month brought cross-voting concerns into focus, with the BJP and SP avoiding additional candidates. Whether they follow the same strategy in the MLC elections remains to be seen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More