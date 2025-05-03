Ensure one-time disposal of pending maps: CM Yogi to development authorities

Taking serious note of map approvals pending with development authorities across the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials concerned to ensure their one -time disposal and expand the jurisdiction of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath presiding over the meeting of housing and urban planning department. (Sourced)

Presiding over a meeting of the housing and urban planning department, Adityanath instructed officials to execute all projects in a time-bound manner. He also said that the GIS-based master plans for cities, which are yet to be approved, must be sanctioned before the end of May. The chief minister directed all development authorities to approve all pending maps.

NEW TOWNSHIPS

During the meeting, officials informed the CM that under the Mukhyamantri Urban Expansion/New City Promotion Scheme, the approved projects would be launched in phases between June and December 2025.

New townships are to come up in Jhansi, Bareilly, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Agra (Kakua), Kanpur (New Kanpur City Plan), Mathura (Transport Nagar), Moradabad (Didauzi), Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Lucknow.

METRO PROJECTS

Officials apprised the CM that the construction of the 6.7-km underground section between Motijheel and Kanpur Central Station under the Kanpur Metro had been completed. Corridors one and two of the Kanpur Metro are scheduled for completion by the end of this year. The CM was also apprised that the first corridor of the Agra Metro would be completed by December 2025 and the second by 2026.

Officials also informed the CM about the progress of the next phase of the Lucknow Metro project that will cover Charbagh to Basant Kunj (11.165 km).

U.P. STATE CAPITAL REGION

Discussing the current status of the Uttar Pradesh-State Capital Region (SCR), the CM directed officials to finalise the detailed project report (DPR). Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki, covering a total area of 27,826 sq km, are part of the SCR.

GIS-BASED MASTER PLAN

Officials apprised the CM that under the GIS-based master plan framework, master plans for 59 cities in the state were being prepared, of which 42 had already been approved.

Approval process for the remaining four cities -- Jhansi, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad-Fatehgarh, and Bahraich -- must be completed in the current month, the CM told the officials.

EXHIBITION-CUM-CONVENTION CENTRE IN LUCKNOW

While reviewing the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre project in Lucknow, the CM said that the world-class convention centre being developed on 32.50 acres at a cost of ₹900 crore must be completed within two years. He added that it would become a landmark identity of “New Lucknow”.

EXPANSION OF LDA’s JURISDICTION

In the meeting, Adityanath laid stress on the need to expand the jurisdiction of the Lucknow Development Authority. He also issued instructions to transfer the JPNIC to the development authority. The chief minister was informed that public suggestions on the draft of the Building Construction and Development Bylaws-2025 were being invited from April 16 to May 30, 2025. The final version of the bylaws will be prepared based on the feedback received.

PRIVATE INVESTMENT

To promote private investment, the CM laid emphasis on prioritising projects based on the public-private partnership (PPP) model. He also instructed the launch of special housing schemes for migrant workers and mandated urban standards such as green building certification, solar rooftop systems, rainwater harvesting, and waste management. He also stressed on the need to make the UP Awas mobile app and the RERA portal more user-friendly and transparent.

The CM also reviewed the three-month action plan, which includes the implementation of key policies such as the Uttar Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act-2025, Land Pooling Policy-2025, and Building Construction and Development Bylaws-2025. Revised guidelines will also be issued shortly to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects under the Integrated Township Policy.