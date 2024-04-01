 Etawah S-I shoots self dead; wife says he was disturbed - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Etawah S-I shoots self dead; wife says he was disturbed

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Apr 01, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Varma was from Hardoi district and his family lived in a rented house in the town’s Vrindavan Colony

A sub-inspector (S-I) posted at the Civil Lines police station in Etawah allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service gun on Sunday.

His wife Savita Varma told police that Sanjay returned from work in the afternoon and was under considerable stress. (For representation)
His wife Savita Varma told police that Sanjay returned from work in the afternoon and was under considerable stress. (For representation)

The officer has been identified as Satyendra Varma, 36, who had been in Etawah for the past two years. His wife alleged that he was disturbed as he was not getting leaves.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Varma was from Hardoi district and his family lived in a rented house in the town’s Vrindavan Colony. His wife Savita Varma told police that Sanjay returned from work in the afternoon and was under considerable stress. He did not speak to her much and went to a room to lie down.

“I was busy with household chores when I heard the sound of a gunshot. I found my husband barely breathing and his service weapon was lying nearby,” she said, adding he was taken to the district hospital with the help of neighbours. He was declared dead upon arrival.

She alleged that he had been suffering from depression for the past three months and wanted to go to his village on leave. However, despite requesting leaves multiple times, it was not granted. Frustrated with the situation, he took his own life, she added.

Upon receiving information about the incident, district magistrate Avanish Rai and SSP Sanjay Varma reached the hospital. The SSP has ordered an investigation into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Etawah S-I shoots self dead; wife says he was disturbed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On