Etawah S-I shoots self dead; wife says he was disturbed

A sub-inspector (S-I) posted at the Civil Lines police station in Etawah allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service gun on Sunday. His wife Savita Varma told police that Sanjay returned from work in the afternoon and was under considerable stress. (For representation)

The officer has been identified as Satyendra Varma, 36, who had been in Etawah for the past two years. His wife alleged that he was disturbed as he was not getting leaves.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Varma was from Hardoi district and his family lived in a rented house in the town’s Vrindavan Colony. His wife Savita Varma told police that Sanjay returned from work in the afternoon and was under considerable stress. He did not speak to her much and went to a room to lie down.

“I was busy with household chores when I heard the sound of a gunshot. I found my husband barely breathing and his service weapon was lying nearby,” she said, adding he was taken to the district hospital with the help of neighbours. He was declared dead upon arrival.

She alleged that he had been suffering from depression for the past three months and wanted to go to his village on leave. However, despite requesting leaves multiple times, it was not granted. Frustrated with the situation, he took his own life, she added.

Upon receiving information about the incident, district magistrate Avanish Rai and SSP Sanjay Varma reached the hospital. The SSP has ordered an investigation into the matter.