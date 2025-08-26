Every youth working in Uttar Pradesh to get minimum wage guarantee: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured minimum wages to every youth employed in Uttar Pradesh besides saying that no worker will be exploited. Inaugurating a three-day “Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025” at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, he said Uttar Pradesh is set to become the first state in the country to guarantee minimum wages and salaries to every working youth. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025 in Lucknow on August 26. (HT photo)

The CM asserted that companies must pay their employees fairly, while the state government will bear any additional burden. The initiative, he stressed, will guarantee dignified employment, job security, and complete protection of workers’ rights.

Describing the youth as a reservoir of immense energy, Yogi said the state’s greatest strength lies in its vast young population. He said the state’s talent is now in demand not only across India but also globally, and a state once marked by mass migration for jobs is today creating ample employment opportunities within its own boundaries.

Yogi recalled that entire villages once migrated for work, but today, the same Uttar Pradesh is offering opportunities within the state itself—a transformation made possible by well-planned efforts of the past eight years.

“This event reflects PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Mission Rozgar and Viksit Bharat, ensuring that every youth gets work according to their skills and qualifications. Wherever given opportunities, the state’s youth have consistently proven their talent and capabilities,” the CM said.

Highlighting the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, he said, “It has given traditional industries a new global identity.” Yogi said 96 lakh MSME units are active in the state. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, when more than 40 lakh migrant workers returned, 90% were absorbed into these MSMEs, many of whom continue to be associated with them today,” the CM added.

Yogi also underlined that the state government has extended an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to registered MSME entrepreneurs. With each unit employing anywhere between two to 10 youth, lakhs of people are securing dignified livelihoods across the state, CM said. The CM highlighted that in the last eight years, over 8.5 lakh youth have been provided government jobs with complete transparency.

“Uttar Pradesh is counted as the largest state in the country to provide government jobs to such a large number of youth in such a short time,” Yogi said. He further said: “Under the CM Yuva Udyami Scheme, launched on 24 January 2025, interest-free loans are being provided to youths between 21 and 40 years of age. So far, more than 70,000 youths have successfully set up their own enterprises through this scheme.”

Calling “Rozgar Mahakumbh” a bridge between the youth and the industry, the CM said, “The event is not just about providing jobs but also about aligning training and courses with new technological demands.”