News / Cities / Lucknow News / Fear not the fangs, winter may not bite: IMD tells U.P. residents

Fear not the fangs, winter may not bite: IMD tells U.P. residents

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 01, 2023 08:23 PM IST

According to the outlook for temperatures during the winter season, winter may not continue for long, this time around

This winter may not be as harsh as it has been in the past in the plains of Uttar Pradesh. During the period from December 2023 to February 2024, the maximum and minimum temperature across U.P, is mostly likely to stay above normal.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
According to the outlook for temperatures during the winter season (December 2023 to February 2024) released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, winter may not continue for long, this time around.

“There will be spells of cold wind, plunge in day and night temperatures... During this period, the intensity and frequency of cold waves are also expected to be lower than normal in most parts of U.P. In December, there will be normal to above normal rainfall in UP,” said Lucknow Met office in-charge, Mohd Danish.

