For UP urban development minister, speed is of the essence as cleanliness campaign gets going
Soon after taking charge as cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar Sharma had made an interesting remark.
“Arrey kaam to itna tezi se hoga ki aap pakad nahi paieyega (the work would be done with such speed that you would find it difficult to catch up),” he had said when asked about his work plan over the next 100 days. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath intends to submit his government’s first report card to the people in 100 days.
It has been just a fortnight since Arvind Kumar Sharma took charge as UP urban development minister. A slew of decisions have already been taken and an action plan has been unveiled.
The decisions include an order that annual confidential reports (ACRs) of officers would also include their contribution to cleanliness. Field staff and officers have been asked to get going from 5am to monitor the cleanliness campaign. A 60-day special drive has been launched. Besides, 24x7 control rooms, 202 WhatsApp groups and toll-free helpline (18001800101) have been set up.
Officers say the nature of meetings has changed.
“Now, deadlines are being set for specific tasks. For instance, the door-to-door garbage collection drive is to attain 100 per cent coverage by June 15. All municipal commissioners and executive officers will have to provide certificates to that effect,” an officer said. Sharma was sworn in as cabinet minister on March 25 and allocated the key portfolios of urban development and energy a couple of days later.
“To monitor progress and implementation of various departmental schemes, command and control centres have been set up,” the officer added.
A detailed government order regarding the need to ensure cleanliness and fixing accountability has been issued.
Asked about the importance of 24x7 control rooms, an officer said, “These will help monitor various schemes and ensure timely follow-up. The wards will be divided into clusters.”
“Sharmaji means business. In April 2021, at the height of the second Covid wave, he was made the ‘Covid incharge’ for Varanasi. In no time, he was active, overseeing the setting up of DRDO hospital and the functioning of Covid Command and Control centre. There was a perceptible difference in Covid management since he arrived in the PM’s Lok Sabha constituency. In 100 days, changes in the departments under him too would be visible,” said a BJP leader close to Sharma.
Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club
A man was caught red-handed while The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26 on Thursday night. The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. A theft case has been registered. Two men were arrested for committing a theft at a house in Sector 41-B.
Take up BSF jurisdiction issue with Centre, SAD urges Bhagwant Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday requested chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to apprise the Union home minister that the dual jurisdiction of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force was coming in the way of proceeding against drugs and weapon smugglers in the border belt of Punjab. SAD asked AAP to take up the issue with the Centre so that the extension in jurisdiction given to the BSF should be withdrawn.
Chandigarh: Brace for heatwave from today
After staying on the lower side on Friday as well, temperature in Chandigarh is likely to increase from Saturday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40C and 4.5C to 6.4C above normal. Due to cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 38.9C on Thursday to 37.1C on Friday and minimum temperature from 22.8C to 21.7C.
Chandigarh tricity: 6 Covid cases surface, no death
The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali. Panchkula did not report any new infection on the day. Moreover, no fatality was reported from any of the three jurisdictions. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar.
Covid booster dose: Chandigarh’s private hospitals hesitant to buy more vaccines
Private hospitals in Chandigarh are hesitant to buy more stock to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults amid tepid public response and capping of price by the Union government. In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.
