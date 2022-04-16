For UP urban development minister, speed is of the essence as cleanliness campaign gets going

Soon after taking charge as cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar Sharma had made an interesting remark.

“Arrey kaam to itna tezi se hoga ki aap pakad nahi paieyega (the work would be done with such speed that you would find it difficult to catch up),” he had said when asked about his work plan over the next 100 days. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath intends to submit his government’s first report card to the people in 100 days.

It has been just a fortnight since Arvind Kumar Sharma took charge as UP urban development minister. A slew of decisions have already been taken and an action plan has been unveiled.

The decisions include an order that annual confidential reports (ACRs) of officers would also include their contribution to cleanliness. Field staff and officers have been asked to get going from 5am to monitor the cleanliness campaign. A 60-day special drive has been launched. Besides, 24x7 control rooms, 202 WhatsApp groups and toll-free helpline (18001800101) have been set up.

Officers say the nature of meetings has changed.

“Now, deadlines are being set for specific tasks. For instance, the door-to-door garbage collection drive is to attain 100 per cent coverage by June 15. All municipal commissioners and executive officers will have to provide certificates to that effect,” an officer said. Sharma was sworn in as cabinet minister on March 25 and allocated the key portfolios of urban development and energy a couple of days later.

“To monitor progress and implementation of various departmental schemes, command and control centres have been set up,” the officer added.

A detailed government order regarding the need to ensure cleanliness and fixing accountability has been issued.

Asked about the importance of 24x7 control rooms, an officer said, “These will help monitor various schemes and ensure timely follow-up. The wards will be divided into clusters.”

“Sharmaji means business. In April 2021, at the height of the second Covid wave, he was made the ‘Covid incharge’ for Varanasi. In no time, he was active, overseeing the setting up of DRDO hospital and the functioning of Covid Command and Control centre. There was a perceptible difference in Covid management since he arrived in the PM’s Lok Sabha constituency. In 100 days, changes in the departments under him too would be visible,” said a BJP leader close to Sharma.

