Free satvik meals for pilgrims at Sangam year-round via community kitchen

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Dec 17, 2024 10:58 PM IST

To maintain quality, modern cameras will be installed in the kitchen to monitor food preparation in real time.

A permanent community kitchen will soon provide free “satvik food” to pilgrims visiting the Sangam in Prayagraj throughout the year. This initiative, set to launch during Mahakumbh 2025, will provide freshly prepared meals to around 10,000 devotees twice daily.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the project on Tuesday (Sourced)
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the project on Tuesday (Sourced)

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the project on Tuesday, ensuring a dedicated mechanised modular kitchen near the Sangam to prepare meals without onion or garlic, adhering to satvik traditions.

Previously, free food services at Sangam were limited to events like the annual Magh Mela, Kumbh, and Mahakumbh, organised by religious groups through temporary kitchens. Now, a permanent community kitchen will cater to pilgrims year-round, making their spiritual journeys more convenient.

The food will be prepared in a kitchen at the Arail bandh and distributed to pilgrims at the Sangam.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority proposed this initiative, identifying a 2,280-square-metre site in Arail for the community kitchen. This land will be leased for 30 years to a selected agency responsible for managing operations, with modern, automated machines ensuring hygienic food preparation.

To maintain quality, modern cameras will be installed in the kitchen to monitor food preparation in real time. “Strict hygiene and the use of satvik ingredients will be ensured,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, DM of Kumbh Nagar. Agencies showing negligence will face immediate cancellation of their contracts.

The kitchen will be built atop the Arail bandh to avoid disruptions during the monsoon season when the Yamuna overflows. The elevated location will ensure that pilgrims receive uninterrupted service, regardless of weather conditions.

“This initiative will start during Mahakumbh 2025 and continue thereafter, providing free food to pilgrims visiting from across the country and abroad,” Anand added.

