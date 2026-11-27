Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Thursday emphatically took back the mantle of the party’s Muslim face after “five-and-a-half years” of incarceration and, in an emotional and defiant tone, said he and his family were “unbroken.” Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan at his party’s manifesto release event in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO) more

“…If I were an ordinary person, I, my son, my wife, we should have been dead,” he said at the party’s manifesto release event in Lucknow.

Launching an all-out attack on the ruling BJP, he also indicated that he has taken it upon himself to blunt the front created by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) counterpart Chandra Shekhar Azad for the 2027 UP assembly polls.

Giving centre stage to Azam Khan at the manifesto event indicates the SP’s clear strategy to deploy him to galvanise Muslim support for the Samajwadi Party and blunt the possibility of a split in Muslim and Dalit votes by the Owaisi-Azad front, known as the Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

Khan was the first one to take the stage at the event and it was his first public speech since his release from jail on November 18 on interim bail granted by the Allahabad high court.

“If I make a mistake somewhere, please forgive me. Because these five-and-a-half years of walking through a dark cell have affected my body, heart and mind a lot, very deeply,” he said.

He was unstoppable as he further said, “If I were an ordinary person, I, my son, my wife, we should have died. The period of hatred and contempt that we have passed through, for just one sin, we should have died. But we have proved to be very tough. And it feels like we will die only after doing something. It sounds like a very heavy, emotional statement - about surviving five-and-a-half years of hardship, hatred, and pain, and still wanting to do something meaningful before giving up.”

Sending across a message of loyalty, Khan said: “There are some people who do have paths, but their destination is not fixed, and as soon as they get a chance, being clever craftsmen, they adopt that destination where there is only profit…We are among those few foolish people who fixed only one path and only one destination in life, and spent almost 50 years with one family and one personality, that of Netaji (SP founder the late Mulayam Singh Yadav). Not only that, I have handed over my next generation also to them.”

Expressing absolute solidarity with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan said: “Chief ministership is not a big thing for him; it will happen again and again, but he will go even beyond this, much ahead.”

Without taking Owaisi and Azad’s name, Khan said that he will cut them to size.

“Now those people who are troubling you these days, you have increased their stature a lot, but since yesterday I have tried that they get some medicine to get rid of their disease and deflate them—so that they are cut to size. They have no big target in front of them, no big aim either. Their small target is: somehow not to let governments form. They themselves cannot become anything, nor can they make anyone else become anything, but they can spoil someone else’s game. This is a very small, very cheap, very regrettable, very shameful plan. You all understand this very well.”

Lacing his speech with anecdotes and a poetic touch, Azam made a point, apparently about Owaisi, as he cited a local body election in Rampur decades ago.

“I saw the Nagar Palika election (results) come out. People were taking out processions. One gentleman’s procession had horses, donkeys, mules, and ponies in large numbers. I asked, ‘Whose procession is this?’ I was told it was the winner’s procession. After a while, another procession came out. I asked, ‘The winner’s procession has already gone, whose procession is this?’ They said this is a loser’s procession whose sole aim was to prevent the victory of a rival and he had succeeded in making that rival lose.”

Attacking the BJP government, he said: “Staying alone in jail is not such a big punishment. (It is not) as big a punishment as witnessing an innocent, young son with one self in jail (and) his pain for years together. This cruelty, neither the British nor the Mughals did. They hanged Bhagat Singh, but they did not hang his family on the gallows. But they did not keep his mother, nor his brother, nor his sister, nor his children (in jail). Warrants for my dead mother, my 85-year-old sister, retired principal and author of five books were issued.”

“When I used to feel hopeless and used to wish for death, I also wished that for six months Akhilesh ji, too, join us in jail, so that people know what we went through in prison…I was given 21 years’ jail sentence for murgi-chori.”

Hitting out at the Owaisi-Azad duo once again, he said: “I am not a vote cutter or vote spoiler; I am vote-multiplier.”

Azam Khan indicated that his remarks at the party’s manifesto release event were a sample of what he would say on the campaign trail for the Samajwadi Party during the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.