Ganga rising at an alarming rate in Kashi, admn sounds alert
With the water level of the Ganga rising at the rate of 6 centimetres per hour, the district administration here in Varanasi have sounded high alert and have imposed restrictions on boating and other activities on the banks of the river. Also, in view of the increasing water level, the Ganga Sewa Nidhi has decided to carry out Ganga arti at the elevated level. The current water level is just four metres away from the danger mark.
The district administration officials said that the water level was rising at the rate of 6 centimetres per hour, which is quite high. In the last four days, the level of the Ganga has increased to over two metres. The water level on Tuesday was recorded at 64.06 metres mark while it was 63.44 metres on Sunday and 63.32 metres on Sunday. The alarming mark of the river is at 70.26 metres.
The rapidly increasing water level has added to the woes of the people, who directly depend upon the ghats to earn their livelihood. “We don’t have any other source of income than to earn out livelihood through boating. However, the rising water level has left a severe dent on our income, leaving us hand to mouth,” said Kanhaiya lal, a boatman on the bank of the Ganga.
However, following the elevated water level, the Ganga Sewa Nidhi has decided to conduct the famous Ganga Arti on Dashashwamesh Ghat at the elevated level. “Since the raised platforms on which Ganga arti used to take place have been submerged, the arti is now taking place on the roof of the office of Ganga Sewa Nidhi,” said Sushant Mishra, president Ganga Sewa Nidhi.
Along with the rising water level, there is also the forecast of heavy rainfall on August 19 and 20. As such, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements at the ghats in order to keep a check on any untoward incident.
“We have made elaborate security arrangements at the ghats and have docked the boats following the rapidly increasing water level,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.
HCBA felicitates senior lawyers with over 50 years of practice
The senior advocates of Allahabad High Court, who have completed their 50 years of law practice, were felicitated at the Amrit Mahotsav Samman, organised by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association. The event was organised at the Library hall on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Independence on Monday. While felicitating the senior lawyers, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal presented mementos to them.
‘Too good to be true’: Rohingya migrants’ hopes hit a dead-end
Nearly 350 members of 55 Rohingya Muslim families live on the banks of the Yamuna in south-east Delhi's Madanpur Khadar. Local fishermen, fruit sellers, and the priests who live near the settlement, call them Bangladeshis and some even call them Muslims from China. Most of them who saw a news clip about a government's announcement that Rohingya refugees will be given flats, basic amenities and security said “it was too good to be true”.
Youth held while trying to take degree on forged marksheet copy
PRAYAGRAJ: A youth was caught when he tried to take a degree on the basis of a fake marksheet from the examination controller's office at Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University on Wednesday. According to reports, a youth reached the examination controller office of UPRTOU on Wednesday afternoon and submitted an application with a copy of marksheet of MA English for taking degree.
Independence day celebrations over, focus shifts to safe disposal of national flags
Days after the 75th anniversary of India's Independence on Monday, when several households across the Capital put the Tricolour up in their homes, civic officials and Delhi residents said they are working to ensure that national flags are collected and disposed of with care, in line with the country's Flag Code, a mammoth task given that around civic and state authorities alone distributed over 45 million flags around the city.
Woman’s bag snatched in Delhi’s GK-1 M Block market
Two people on a bike snatched the bag of a 45-year-old woman on July 30, dragged her for a few metres on the road, near Greater Kailash M-Block market, police said on Wednesday. Two men on a bike come from behind her, and snatch her bag. She said she was not able to note down the bike's registration number. The bag, she said, contained her mobile phone, bank and other cards and some cash.
