Geeta Press to print spl edition of ‘Ayodhya Darshan’ before Jan 22

GORAKHPUR As the date of consecration ceremony of Ram temple on January 22, 2024 is drawing closer, the historical Geeta Press, specially known for publishing religious literature, is all set to publish a special edition of ‘Ayodhya Darshan ‘ that would be presented to guest invitees in the consecration ceremony. Geeta Press is publishing 10,000 copies of special ‘Ayodhya Darshan’ and Shri Ram Ank would be the second edition as its first edition was published in 1972 with Kalyan, monthly magazine of the Press. (Pic for representation)

A trustee of the iconic Geeta Press, Devi Dayal who had received official invitation from Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust , said that with the blessings of Lord Ram, he would get a chance to witness the historical moment.

Manager of Geeta Press Dr Lal Mani Tiwari said that the printing of the special Sri Ram Ank, alongwith other literature, would be presented to the guests.

He claimed that general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had given his consent to the proposal of Geeta Press and had asked to provide all literature before January 15. He said Geeta Press was publishing 10,000 copies of special ‘Ayodhya Darshan’ and Shri Ram Ank would be the second edition as its first edition was published in 1972 with Kalyan, monthly magazine of the Press.