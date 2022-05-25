GIDA receives investment proposal of ₹1000 crore
Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has received investment proposal of ₹1000 crore from top companies, senior officials said.
Several private investors have forwarded their proposal to the state government for investment in the GIDA, the officers added.
“This proposal will generate employment for 26000 people,” the officers said.
The state government has also approved a proposal for a township on 240 acres at junction point of the Gorakhpur –Lucknow and Sonauli –Kushi Nagar highway.
The government has already acquired around 70-acre land for first phase of the township.
The Gorakhpur airport provides air connectivity and it is also connected with the state capital by a highway.
The state government has also approved ₹60 crore garment park which is under construction. For this project, the GIDA has allotted plots to 56 investors.
