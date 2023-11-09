Gkp terracotta workers rejoice in festive rush

GORAKHPUR Over one dozen villagers here, largely known for production of terracotta pottery, are buzzing with activity ahead of Diwali as buyers from across the country are arriving to purchase designed earthen lamps , five-faced Ganesha idols, hanging bells and various animals and plates. Buyers from across the country are arriving to purchase designed earthen lamps , five-faced Ganesha idols, hanging bells etc. (HT)

The centuries-old traditional craftsmanship, which was suffering due to competition and pandemic, bounced back in the past few years after chief minister Yogi Adityanath included terracotta under ‘one district one product’ scheme.

Terracotta artisan Rajan Prajapati said he had already received excess order of terracotta decorative items from Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bangalore, Chennai and Visakhapatnam and had stopped taking new orders. He said that he had already supplied 21 trucks of items to other states.

Similarly, president of a self-help group, Laxmi Chand Prajapati claimed that 25 per cent increase in business had been registered in the past two years. He claimed that today there was no dearth of buyers or shortage of markets.

President of Adarsh terracotta artisan group Hari Om Azad thanked CM Yogi Adityanath for saving terracotta craft. He said artisans were already booked as they were engaged in designing lamps for Dev Diwali in Kashi apart from supplying lamps to illuminate Ayodhya.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON