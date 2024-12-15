Global saints begin arriving for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

As Mahakumbh 2025 draws closer, saints from across the globe are arriving in Prayagraj, adding a diverse spiritual essence to the mega event. From Japan to Nepal and Spain, international saints have commended the meticulous preparations and infrastructure, which reflect the grandeur of the world’s largest spiritual gathering. Saint Anjana Giri from Spain arrived in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Among them is Yog Mata Keiko from Japan, a disciple of Juna Akhara’s Maha Mandaleshwar Som Giri (Pilot Baba), who participated in the traditional ‘Chavni Pravesh’—the ceremonial entry procession of akharas into the mela area. Accompanied by other Japanese female saints of her monastic order, she admired the arrangements, including enhanced air connectivity and transportation. “This procession showcases the scale of the Mahakumbh, and I am deeply impressed by the preparations,” she said.

From Nepal, Hema Nand Giri, a female saint and Maha Mandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, praised the leadership and efforts behind the event. “It is remarkable that the chief minister organising the Mahakumbh is also a saint. The preparations signify a strong resolve to make this a grand and divine event,” she said. Giri also noted the growing global reach of Sanatan Dharma, including Nepal.

Anjana Giri, a Spanish saint formerly known as Angela, shared her experiences of attending the Mahakumbh for three decades. “This time feels different. The focus on sanitation and cleanliness is evident, and digital platforms provide easy access to information for pilgrims and international visitors,” she said.

French saint Bruno Giri, who has participated in two previous Kumbhs, echoed similar sentiments. “The festive atmosphere is palpable, and the improvements in the city’s infrastructure enhance the experience,” he noted.

With the ceremonial installation of ‘Dharam Dhwajas’ of Akharas, the formal entry processions of the akharas called ‘Chavni Pravesh’ into the mela area has kick-started. This marks the commencement of the Mahakumbh, heralding an extraordinary spiritual and cultural celebration for devotees from India and worldwide.